Godzilla and other monsters transform into Pokémon in the fan art of a series artist

RJ Palmer, the legendary artist you will surely recognize from his work on Pokémon: Detective Pikachu, recently transformed some of the worst monstrosities in Godzilla into wonderful creatures of the series, ready to be captured when a Poké Ball is thrown.

Below you can take a look at the illustrator’s fan art, which shows the new designs of Godzilla, Mothra, Rodan, Kosura and the scary King Ghidorah. A few days ago the artist had shared another series of drafts dedicated to the monsters featured in Shin Godzilla, which we are attaching at the bottom for convenience.

As you can see, the quality of the designs is absolutely stellar, which is another reason RJ Palmer can count on such high support from fans. In particular, the artist’s Kickstarter profile has reached the frightening figure of 674 supporters and € 30,000 raised, in the face of a request of just 1200 euros to be able to enjoy his new creations.

What do you think of it? How would you rate these drawings? Please let us know, as always, by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you are a fan of the series then, we advise you to take a look at the wonderful fan art that combines the iconic Charizand with the famous Spyro dragon published on our pages a few weeks ago.