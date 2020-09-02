Gods & Monsters changes its name: now it’s called Immortals Fenyx Rising, it’s official

Share it:

The most attentive fans had already noticed it by peering into the database of the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee, the body that deals with classifying the games coming to the Asian country, but now the official confirmation has arrived. Ubisoft changed the name of Gods & Monsters to Immortals Fenyx Rising.

The French company unveiled it a few minutes ago on the occasion of the announcement of the new episode of Ubisoft Forward, which will be broadcast starting from 20:00 on Thursday 10 September. The broadcast will kick off with updates on games like Brawlhalla, Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Roller Champions and For Honor, but the actual show will kick off at 9pm and feature Watch Dogs: Legion, Hyper Scape, Rainbow Six Siege and , in fact, Immortals Fenyx Rising, which will return to show itself to the general public. New announcements are also expected.

We haven’t seen the now former Gods & Monsters in action for some time: the game was announced in June last year as part of the Ubisoft conference at E3 2019, with an release initially set for February 25, 2020. On that occasion Immortals Fenyx Rising was introduced to us as an open world adventure game with many levels of customization and a progression system based on the improvement of equipment and skills. In the meantime, however, the title has disappeared from the scene and has also been postponed to an unspecified date of the fiscal year 2020/2021. It makes us happy to know that Immortals Fenyx Rising is preparing to show itself again on the occasion of the Ubisoft Forward on 10 September: the impression, seen and considered the name change, is that in all these months the project for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch and Stadia have all evolved radically. We’ll see.