Godfall will be an exclusive Epic Games Store on PC, it is not expected to arrive on Steam

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Bad news for PC players interested in Godfall, the new action in development at Gearbox Software, intending to buy it on Steam. It seems that at the moment there is no release on the Valve client and, as happened for Borderlands 3, it will be possible to play it only through theEpic Games Store.

The official Twitter account of the game confirms this, once again highlighting the strong link between the development team and Epic Games, probably due to Gearbox's frequent use of the graphics engine of the creators of Fortnite, i.e. the 'Unreal Engine. In short, whether it is PC or console, the game will have its exclusive. We remind you that Godfall, announced last December on the occasion of The Game Awards 2019, will arrive exclusively on PlayStation 5 and Epic Games Store and boasts the first game title to be announced for the next generation Sony console.

However, there is no certain information on the release date, even if in the announcement trailer we speak of "holidays 2020" and it cannot be excluded that it may be one of the launch games of PS5. Waiting to find out more information, we refer you to Godfall's recent stolen gameplay video, which shows us an old build of the action game on the go.