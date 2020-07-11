Godfall: unveiled the official cover of the slasher looter for PS5

Share it:

The day before yesterday, Sony unveiled the official cover of Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales, which also served as a presentation of the official game case design for the new Sony home console.

Today, a few days later, Gearbox and Counterplay Games follow suit and officially show their cover Godfall, which will represent one of the first games for PlayStation 5. The developers have opted for one of the already known artworks, which contributes, together with the new white band that distinguishes PS5 productions, to give a clean and clear look to the whole. Highlights are the three classes of characters that players will be able to impersonate to move around the game world, which will consist of five main realms – Earth, Water, Air, Fire and Spirit.

Lovers of RPG experiences will be happy to know that the choice of the class will not require the adoption of the same style of play for the whole adventure, since there is a very fluid progression mechanism based on the collection of new objects and armaments. Godfall has indeed been referred to as a "cooperative slasher looter", an experience at the Borderlands dropped into an action RPG context and a fantasy world. The release is expected at the end of 2020 also on PCas well as on PlayStation 5. Read our Godfall preview to learn more about Counterplay production.