Godfall: the gameplay leak is taken from the PC version and not from the PS5 build

January 22, 2020
Garry
1 Min Read
After the recent release of the entire gameplay video of Godfall, the developers confirmed through a post on Twitter the authenticity and origin of the images, inviting users to stay tuned for new developments.

The tweet, published on the official profile of Godfall, reads: "Hi everyone! We can confirm that the trailer that is circulating is part of a years-old montage from PC, used for an internal presentation. We have been overwhelmed by your enthusiasm and we can't wait to show you how much the game has improved. Stay tuned for a more detailed look soon! ".

In short, the developers confirm theauthenticity of the images, while stressing that this is a rather dated version and used only internally. Godfall, developed by counterplay and distributed by Gearbox Publishing, it appears to have gone into production in 2017 and will arrive on PlayStation 5 is PC in the autumn of 2020, just in time to inaugurate the next gen.

The developers reported that Godfall could belong to a known series and that the current name is therefore only a temporary title. Waiting to find out more, a rich Godfall preview is available on the pages of Everyeye.

