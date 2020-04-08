Godfall, PS5 launch game, reveals its influences and more details

Share it:

You can find new information on the 174th issue of the official PlayStation magazine in the UK Godfall, the action RPG that will be released for PS5 the same day that the new Sony console hits the market. It will also be available for PC.

If you have already seen the game in motion it will not come as a surprise that among the inspirations of the Counterplay Games studio are Monster Hunter and Dark Souls for combat as well as Destiny-style titles in regards to obtaining loot while we carry out missions and we eliminate enemies alone or with friends.

More surprising is the inspiration for the game's story, as the study claims to have been based on the fantasy novels of Brandon Sanderson's The Archive of Storms released in 2010 and with a fourth book dated 2020.

In this game we will belong to an ancient order and incarnate one of the last Knights of the Order when we are asked to end a threat that will end our world. Sounds pretty much like the plot of Destiny (and of so many other fantasy and science fiction plays, of course). It is also mentioned that the elements Earth, Air, Wind and Fire will play a big role in the plot of the title.

One of the great attractions of the title is the possibility of playing cooperatively in a team of four players in what we suppose will be a game as a service with constant updates and new content that invite us to accept various challenges with the idea of ​​getting the best possible arsenal. We'll know when it hits stores this Christmas.

