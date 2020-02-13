Godfall, one of the first PS5 games, presents its heroes in images

Share it:

One of the few developments that will be released directly in the generation of PS5 and Xbox Series X and that has dared to be shown on the move is Godfall, the Counterplay game that now presents all its heroes in new high resolution wallpapers.

We don't know much about these fantasy characters that seem to merge futuristic armor with a ornate medieval style. At least we can know in detail the armor that these three heroes will wear in the game when they arrive at the stores.

The warrior used for the promotional images of the game and the few seconds of combat that we have seen is the one who wears a mask that emulates the face of a lion and imposes enough.

Yes we know that the team of these three fighters can be customized according to the style of play that each player prefers. All of them are experts in close combat, because Godfall was presented as a title reminiscent of Destiny and Anthem but entirely based on close combat, recalling at times Lords of the Fallen for aesthetics and mechanics (inherited, of course , from the works of FromSoftware).

Godfall is one of the few video games that are officially in development for PS5, which will not prevent PC players from enjoying it thanks to exclusive distribution through the Epic Games Store.

It will be no madness to think that the level of detail seen in these models used for the wallpapers is what we will see once the game begins to work on computers and the new PS5, since it is expected that the greatest generational jump is in the purely technical.

At the moment we do not have much information about what Godfall will offer, but the idea is to offer an RPG where obtaining loot and cooperative play is key, as we have seen in the aforementioned Anthem and Destiny.