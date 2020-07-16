Godfall on PS5: this is how DualSense features will be exploited

Share it:

After learning how Bugsnax will make use of the functionality of DualSense, the new controller from PlayStation 5here is also the development team of Godfall revealed during the interview what the uses of features like will be haptic feedback and mechanical triggers.

Here is how DualSense features will be implemented in the game:

"What makes the DualSense controller exciting is not only its stereo vibration but also the resistance of the triggers, a combination that allows for the first time to give the player the sensation of actually holding a weapon. Slipping on a material will allow you to perceive through the vibration of intuition if it is water, earth or sand, therefore it is a very powerful tool in the process of creating an experience. In a game in which we fight hand to hand, all this is really interesting, since we have different types of weapons that behave differently are available. It is also possible to give the player a warning when an enemy is about to attack us without the need for any indicators on the screen. "

During the interview we also talked about the variety of enemies and equipment: it seems that the game includes launch 12 armor, 5 types of weapons and more than 90 different enemies.

We remind you that the game will arrive by the end of the year exclusively on PlayStation 5 and PC (only on Epic Games Store).

