GodFall on PS5: new analysis on the graphic and technological improvements possible on nextgen

The GamingBolt editorial team tries to hypothesize the graphic and technological advances that we will witness with the PS5 launch titles starting from the analysis of the announcement trailer of the only video game shown to us by Sony for its next home console, namely GodFall of counterplay.

Thanks to the scarce minute of scenes immortalized in the GodFall in-engine demo at the Game Awards 2019, the Californian software house has shown us a taste of the potential of PS5. Consequently, GB's analysis does not delve into the exquisitely playful aspects of Counterplay's action fantasy (in this regard, here you can find our special on GodFall from TGA) but rather focuses on his graphic skills.

The nextgen features suggested by the vision of this movie include for example the volumetric effects at very high resolution, an extensive use of the dynamic shadows (which is a first taste of the use of the lighting technique in Ray Tracing on PS5?) and the polygonal models made even more realistic by the use of highly evolved textures and shaders. All factors that, according to GamingBolt, would greatly benefit from the superior computational power of PS5 compared to the current-gen models of PlayStation consoles, especially as regards VRAM memory and instant access to data via NVMe SSD.

At the end of the analysis we find specific focuses on rendering of particle effects (also here, thanks to the Sony console hardware, especially the CPU and GPU) and the effects of postprocessing like motion blur, temporal anti-aliasing, depth of field and bloom ligthing.

The Counterplay authors have promised to share new details on GodFall in the spring, presumably during the multiple rumored PlayStation 5 official presentation event. In the meantime, we remind you that GodFall is slated for release on PC and PS5.