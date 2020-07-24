Godfall on PC and PS5, the developers speak: no microtransactions or GaaS dynamics

Share it:

After showing Godfall unpublished game scenes between skill skill and progression system, the counterplay developers who are shaping this ambitious action adventure for PC and PlayStation 5 offer important clarifications on the nature of the title.

During a video interview with Arekkz Gaming, the technical producer of Counterplay Richard Heyne he specified that his development team "does not consider Godfall as a GaaS (term for continuously developing games, editor's note) as ours is a complete experience that will include endgame content right from the launch. Of course, even after completing the ascent to the Skybreaker Monolith there will still be a lot to explore and visit. ".

Having clarified this point, Heyne also confirms that "in Godfall there will be no microtransactions. There will be a lot of content that the player will be able to access once the 'macro' battle is over (the final boss, editor's note). Once the campaign is over, you will have the opportunity to return to the already explored realms and visit them through new ways, experiencing new encounters and an original set of high-level challenges ".

Godfall is slated for launch on PC and PS5 for late 2020, coinciding with the release of Sony's nextgen console. If you want to know more about this title that seems to draw inspiration from blockbusters like Monster Hunter, Destiny and Dark Souls, we refer you to this special on Godfall's gameplay weapons and fights.