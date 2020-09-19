Godfall is in the gold phase: everything is ready for the debut on PS5 and PC

After revealing the release date of Godfall, Counterplay Games announced via a tweet that the new looter-slasher for PS5 and PC officially entered the fase gold and is ready for debut.

Godfall it was announced as part of the PlayStation 5 launch lineup from the beginning and during these months it has slowly taken shape showing on more than one occasion fights with the sword and a series of Valorplates, or particular armor with unique characteristics. The title promises hours of fun for fans of the genre, full of intense fighting and arcane magic, all surrounded by a gameplay that provides a mix of powers, special abilities and dodges useful to make your way into the game world.

We take this opportunity to inform you that Godfall pre-orders are currently open on Epic Games Store, but there is no news yet regarding the PlayStation Store or the physical edition of the game. For all those who opt for the digital preorder there are some exclusive bonuses, such as the Godfall Stater Pack, the Sword of Zer0 and several skins for Valorplates and weapons. Finally, we remind you that the developers have confirmed that Godfall will not have microtransactions. You’ve already taken a look at our Godfall preview edited by Gabriele Carollo?