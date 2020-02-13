Godfall introduces itself: new official 4K wallpapers for the PS5 and PC game

Share it:

On the occasion of The Game Awards 2019, the team of Counterplay Games presented its next production to the public, destined to land on PC and console.

In particular, Godfall will find space on Sony's next-gen hardware, with a publication expected on PlayStation 5. Defined by its creators as a "looter-shooter", the title was recently the protagonist of a leak, which saw a first gameplay video spread on the net. Following the event, Counterplay Games confirmed the reliability of the material, but specified that Godfall's gameplay leak was taken from a rather dated build, taken from the version PC of the game, and not from that SS5.

Now, through the official Twitter account dedicated to the game, the team offers several audiences new official wallpapers in 4K resolution. The latter have as their protagonists the armor that the player can wear inside Godfall. You can proceed to download the images through the link indicated inside the twitter available at the bottom of this news: what do you think?

Recall that the game of Counterplay Games currently has no precise release date, but is expected, like the next-gen consoles, for last months of 2020. Godfall, along with the recent Outriders and others, is added to the list of games now confirmed for PS5 or Xbox Series X.