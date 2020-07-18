Godfall: from weapons to support for DualSense, all the news

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Keith Lee, Game Director of Godfall, was interviewed by GameSpot and revealed on this occasion new details about what his studio calls a Looter Slasher Action RPG.

Join one great variety of weapons to the hand-to-hand combat in third persona was the first challenge for Counterplay Games. The heart of the adventure will be halfway between the search for new equipment and the player's skill. The latter will focus on fighting and the sense of progression, while the loot will be the right prize for warriors.

The weapons will be divided into five different types, and will help customize the warrior's fighting style and loadout. As the hours pass, you will clearly find more powerful tools that will require a certain level of the character to be used, but a crafting system will also be available in the base of your avatar. Do not forget the Valorplates, gigantic armor that the characters wear. Lee explains that twelve types of Valorplates will be available, each differentiated by different statistics and abilities. In this regard, the interview mentions an Archon Ability, still shrouded in mystery.

As for the adventure, each player will select a mission to pursue from one's base, the Seventh Sanctum. The quests dedicated to the story will present bosses and mid-bosses, while others dedicated to hunting will lead to face special enemies. All these fights, according to Keith Lee's statements, will be the basis of Godfall's experience, and the community can expect a great deal of different fights and different creatures. The ultimate goal is to climb the large monolith that was glimpsed in the announcement trailer, to eliminate a divinity that threatens every existing world.

Finally, Lee also spoke about the functionality of the PlayStation 5 DualSense. As we know, the device will have several features such as haptic feedback and mechanical triggers and Counterplay has exploited every feature of the hardware to make its game unique. Through the vibration and the aforementioned trigger resistance, the developers say that you will feel the sensation of actually holding a weapon. The feedback will also allow you to guess if you are moving on water, on land or on sand. It is therefore about a very versatile tool in the process of creating an experience, since the types of weapons will offer different feedback. Through DualSense, the developers even provided a system to warn the player when an enemy is about to attack, without the need for any indicators on the screen.

Godfall is still without a release date, the launch seems to be scheduled for the end of the year on PlayStation 5 (exclusively console) and PC.