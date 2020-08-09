Godfall for PS5 and PC at the State of Play: our gameplay impressions on video!

Share it:

First title to be officially announced by Sony as part of the line up of games destined to land on PlayStation 5, Godfall has returned to show recently.

Production, described as gendered "Looter Slasher"from the development team, she was in fact among the protagonists of the recent PlayStation State of Play. During the streaming appointment dedicated to the PS4, PS VR and PS5 universe, Sony is Gearbox showed a new trailer of Godfall, thanks to which it was possible to take a further look at the gameplay mechanics, combat system and weapons that will be available to players.

After viewing the unreleased video, the Everyeye editorial team is ready to tell you their impressions on the next gen game, in a Video Preview dedicated. As usual, we have therefore collected all our perceptions in a rich video entirely themed Godfall, which you can find directly at the opening of this news or, alternatively, on the Everyeye YouTube Channel. By inviting you to share your impressions in the comments section, we wish you a good viewing!

At the moment, we remind you, Godfall has no precise publication date, but the title is expected by the end of the 2020 on PC, exclusive to Epic Games Store, and PlayStation 5.