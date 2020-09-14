Godfall for PC and PS5: a riot of nextgen blows in 4K video gameplay

Gearbox Software’s participation in PAX Online not only confirms the arrival of Borderlands 3 on PS5 and Xbox Series X with free upgrades, but also offers us the opportunity to admire the unedited gameplay scenes of Godfall.

The new video packaged by the Californian software house accompanies the announcement of the Godfall preorder bonuses and illustrates the rich sample of attacks, special abilities, powers and elusive moves that users can acquire and evolve by immersing themselves in the fantasy atmosphere of this looter shooter in salsa nextgen.

As for the content, the Godfall launch experience will give you access to three armor presets, with numerous elements that can be customized both functionally and aesthetically to further expand the customization possibilities of one’s alter-ego.

To those who follow us, we remind you that Godfall does not yet have a release date on PC and PS5. The hope of the fans is obviously to receive confirmation from Counterplay of the arrival of the title coinciding with the launch of the Sony nextgen console: all the attention of the fans are therefore directed to the PS5 event on date, games and price, scheduled for September 16 all ore 22:00.