Godfall: announced the release date on PC and PlayStation 5

Godfall now has an official release date: the game will be available from 12 November on PC (via Epic Games Store) and on the same day it will arrive on PS5 in some markets but not in Europe, where it will be available from November 19 together with the new Sony console.

“Godfall is a brand new looter-slasher for the next generation set in a fantasy universe filled with heroic knights and arcane magic. Embark on this fantasy action RPG adventure in which you will be able to take advantage of an intense third-person melee combat system that will engage players as they search for treasure, don legendary armor and defeat terrible enemies. Take on exciting missions that will reward you with mind-boggling loot as you battle armies that dare to stand in your way.“

Pre-orders are currently open on the Epic Games Store but not on PlayStation Store or at retailers for the physical edition. By making the digital pre-order, players will receive the Godfall Starter Pack, the Chrome Valorian Armor Skin for Silver, Phoenix, and Greyhound, the Sword of Zer0 and the Yellow Valorian Armor Skin for Typhoon. Godfall will not have microtransactions as recently confirmed by the developers.