Godfall: a new gameplay video reveals the Hinterclaw armor

In a new movie of Arekkz, a very popular content creator among fans of Destiny and other continuous support titles, it is possible to see a new legendary armor of Godfall: L'Hinterclaw, armor dedicated to players with a very aggressive style of play.

In the long movie that alternates gameplay sequences with the comment of Richard Heyne, the technical producer, it is not only possible to see the new Valorplate, but also to discover a lot of information on the combat system and on the loot. In fact, it seems that the developers want to give players the opportunity to customize their character from every point of view, not only by changing the color of the armor, in fact, each piece of equipment can be changed to alter the characteristics of the protagonist. However, it seems that legendary armor such as Hinterclaw does not have a direct effect on weapon movesets, since the team does not want players to feel disoriented when switching from one armor to another and the bonuses given by each Valorplate will be other .

Before leaving you to the movie, we remind you that just a few days ago the ways in which the DualSense features will be used in GodFall were revealed.