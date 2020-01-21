Godfall: a leak shows the gameplay of the first game announced for PS5

Share it:

Godfall is the first game announced for PlayStation 5, unveiled with a trailer at the Game Awards in December and apparently arriving at the launch of the console this autumn. New details on the project will be released in the coming months, in the meantime, however, leaks a video leak of the gameplay.

The very short filmed sequence was published on Reddit by the user YeaQuarterDongIng, the clip comes from an internal trailer made in early 2019 but never officially released and therefore completely unedited for the public. Difficult to issue judgments after watching the video, really very short and also quite dated, in any case Godfall seems certainly an interesting project.

Developed by Counterplay and published by Gearbox Publishing, Godfall appears to have been in development since 2017 and will arrive on PlayStation 5 and PC in autumn 2020, as part of the launch lineup of the new Sony console. Shortly after the reveal, the developers reported that Godfall could belong to a known series, however, not providing clues of any kind and suggesting that the title may actually be only temporary, a working title in order not to reveal in advance the true nature of the game.

The presentation trailer quickly exceeded one million views on YouTube, a sign of the public's considerable interest in this title.