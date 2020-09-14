Godfall: A Borderlands weapon is also among the pre-order bonuses

Over the last few hours Gearbox Software has revealed all the details regarding the preorder bonuses and the contents of the various editions of Godfall, the title coming to the launch of PlayStation 5 and of which a PC version is also planned.

By taking a look at the game’s official page at Epic Games Store, platform on which it will arrive exclusively as regards the PC environment, we can discover that the title will be marketed in three different versions: Standard (59,99 euro), Deluxe (79.99 euros) and Ascended (89.99). The first contains only the copy of the game, the second also includes theExpansion 1 coming in the course of 2021 and the Ascended Edition offers in addition to the DLC also a series of golden skins and emblems for the customization of weapons, valorplates and profiles.

Below you will find the complete list of pre-order bonuses, which will be sent to all game buyers regardless of the selected edition:

Godfall Starter Pack: Selection of powerful useful items starting at an advantage

Valorian Chrome Armor Skin for Crinilver, Phoenix, and Greyhound

Sword of Zer0: the blade of a master assassin from another universe

Yellow Valorian Armor Skin for Typhoon

We remind you that the release date of the game is not yet known but it is likely that we will find out next Wednesday 16 September at 22:00 Italian, since Sony will hold an event during which the date and price of PlayStation 5 will be revealed. As always, you can follow the reveal of the new details on PS5 on the Twitch channel of Everyeye, since we will be live to comment on the showcase and all the news unveiled by Sony.

Have you already taken a look at Godfall’s Vertigo valorplate in the Gamescom gameplay video?