Goddess! Jacky Bracamontes opens his surgeries in Miss Universe and opaque to all

Recently Jacqueline Bracamontes underwent several cosmetic surgeries, including a liposuction to improve her physical appearance, after several pregnancies.

Yesterday, December 8, Bracamontes traveled to Atlanta to drive Miss Universe 2019, where Mexico's Sofía Aragón took third place in the international competition.

Jacqueline Bracamontes was invited by Telemundo to conduct the awards in real time and there we could see how spectacular she wore with her new figure.

For driving, the Tapai wore a dress by the designer Giannina Azar with which she highlighted her spectacular curves.

The designer Giannina Azar is widely recognized in the entertainment world, as stars like JLo, Karol G and Yuri are fans of the designs of the Dominican-Lebanese artist.

The designer's prestigious dresses are between 2 thousand and 2,500 dollars (from 38 to 48 thousand Mexican pesos).

This is not the first time Jacqueline has seen an Azar model. For the conduction of La Voz, the tapacity had already looked spectacular with a dress of the same designer:

The TV host had her breasts rebuilt, a herniated belly button was removed, and her abdomen muscles were sewn.

