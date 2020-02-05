Goddess! Danna Paola is seen in lingerie and with wet hair

Danna Paola walk with everything and, besides walking cover Donna Summer and be a judge in The academy, this Tuesday was seen in lingerie For your fans.

Through her social networks, the interpreter of “I feel love” shared a black and white image where she appears with a look "Wet", as if he were going out to bathe.

I saw the night arrive long before six ”, the singer quoted a song by Shakira on her Instagram account.

After sharing the image in lingerie, Danna Paola He received compliments from his more than 14 million followers, who assured him that she looks beautiful and that she is a "goddess."

And, in addition to showing a little more skin than usual, the interpreter of "Hey, Pablo" showed a kiss tattoo on her back. This contrasted with the photos he shared just last Saturday, where he felt tender to appear as a child, when he was just 5 years old.

