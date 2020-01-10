God of War, the 2019 Holiday Package is free: the offer returns to the PlayStation Store!

Share it:

On the occasion of Christmas 2019, the team of Santa Monica Studio offered a small gift to the gaming community, making the God of War 2019 Holiday Free Package available for free.

Players who did not immediately take advantage of the promotion must not despair: the software house has in fact decided to re-propose the initiative. Through a twitter from their official Twitter account, Santa Monica Studio has confirmed that the North American and European PlayStation Store will allow to redeem for free content for a limited period of time. Specifically, the offer will end at hours 8:00 am on January 10, 2020.

As described in the card dedicated to God of War: 2019 holiday free package on PlayStation Store Italy, the special downloadable content includes:

Death Vow Armor Set for Kratos and Atreus

Guardian of Exile Shield Skin

Smith's Broker's Shield Skin

Skin Shiny elven soul shield

Dark Shield Skin

Once the free DLC has been redeemed, players will be able to find items in the menu tab dedicated to weapons and armor. Just in case you're starting God of War, the contents can be used from the beginning of the deer hunt.

In closing, we report that Cory Barlog, director of the game PS4, recently expressed the desire to tell in the future about the meeting between Kratos and Faye.