God of War stage designer signs for The Initiative

Like the proposal, you cannot deny that the scenarios of the last God of War are really impressive. The main person responsible for finishing these landscapes is Erik Jakosen, who turns out to be the second important name of Santa Monica who sasaplands for The Initiative, the most ambitious study of the Xbox Game Studios label.

This is the only study of the conglomerate of teams that work for Microsoft that was created from scratch and was done by hiring a large collection of industry veterans who have worked on some of the most relevant AAA projects of recent times.

In the past, The Initiative has been referred to as the "first AAA market study." So far we have seen absolutely nothing of what all these development giants plan to do and of course the possibilities are endless.

Throughout this 2020 that begins almost we should be seeing news about this promising and titanic work that promises to add much value to the Xbox Game Studios label.

