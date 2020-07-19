God of War: Kratos has no problems with the mask, Cory Barlog invites you to protect yourself

Share it:

Cory Barlog, director of God of War, spoke on Twitter to remind everyone that Kratos has no problem wearing a mask to protect others by inviting players to do the same at this difficult time for the whole world.

In the United States, the Coronavirus emergency has reached very high numbers, Covid-19 continues to spread relentlessly across the country, generating many concerns with new peaks of daily infections and a situation far from rosy, unlike what happens in many European countries.

A meme that reads "spread quickly on Twitter"Kratos is negative for Coronavirus", Cory Barlog immediately re-shared the image in this on his profile, pointing out that"the reason is that Kratos has no problem wearing a mask to protect himself and others. He does it to feel better, and he doesn't mind."

A message to sensitize all players to wear personal protection tools, to defend themselves as much as possible from Coronavirus. Hopefully the situation can quickly improve also in the United States and obviously in the rest of the world.