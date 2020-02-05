God of War: here is the extraordinary Valkyrie Gunnr cosplay with animated wings

Share it:

After months of work and an unshakable dedication, the cosplayer Marye Le Fay finally shows us the costume she has created to interpret the Valkyrie Gunnr of God of War in the next sector events in which she will participate and in which she will be able to show off her incredible work. crafts.

Through the pages of her Instagram profile, the Dutch cosplayer proudly shows us her work, making us admire the smallest details mechanism used to move the wings of his costume and surprise the viewer with the help of levers, tie rods and pistons "hidden" by feathers.

This representation of one of the nine corrupt Valkyries the fantasy dimension of God of War is just the latest of the tributes that fans wanted to make to the Sony Santa Monica action masterpiece.

In addition to the craftsmanship of the cosplayers, the No Hit challenge of God of War in New Game Plus mode made by a player who wanted to face nothing less than the Queen of the Valkyries, managing to beat her without being hit after the beauty of 1,400 attempts filmed and shared on Twitch. At the bottom of the news we leave you the images and videos made by cosplayer Marye Le Fay, let us know what you think about it.