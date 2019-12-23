God of War: free gift package 2019 – Updated for PS Store available

Share it:

As a partial confirmation of the advances coming from the South African PS Store, on the Italian PS4 PlayStation Store pages the God of War 2019 Festive Gift Package is finally available, a free DLC that includes the Death Vow armor set for Kratos and Atreus and four Shield skins .

Original news – While Sony Santa Monica celebrates 20 years of activity with a flood of artwork, the curators of the South African PlayStation Store disguise themselves as Santa Claus to give all PS4 users the bonuses of the Deluxe digital edition of God of War.

Within this rich package of contents we find the Death Vow armor set, the Guardian Shield of Exile, i comics and thedigital artbook Dark Horse and a dynamic theme exclusive to PS4.

At the time of writing, the promotional initiative seems to be active only in certain markets (such as the South African one) but not on the European PlayStation Store: the Italian PS Store continues to offer the same content at the price of € 19.99, with one 33% discount tied to the year-end sales of the PS4 digital store.

The discount in question will be active until 12.59 pm tomorrow, Tuesday 24 December: we do not know, therefore, if at the end of this price reduction we will see or not the launch of the same promotion currently available in South Africa. While waiting to provide you with all the necessary updates, we refer you to the vision of this video dedicated to the games of inspiration for the authors of God of War such as The Witcher 3 and Bloodborne.