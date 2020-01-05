God of War: Cory Barlog recounts the figure of Kratos in a long interview

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

During a long interview Cory Barlog, creator of God of War, deepened his perspective on the state of the gaming industry, leaving plenty of room for his relationship with Kratos, one of the most iconic characters on PlayStation.

During the interview Cory Barlog revealed i background that accompanied his entry into the industry to then analyze the titles that have most influenced his work, up to the difficulties inherent in the development of triple A titles. Finally, the well-known director focused on the God of War series which he somehow revolutionized in the last chapter released in exclusive to PlayStation 4.

Recently Santa Monica Studio has published a series of podcasts entitled Worlds Collide completely dedicated to the development of the latest God of War, in the wake of the already well-known documentary "Rising Kratos". Cory Barlog then became the protagonist of a dispute following a comment that the producer published in response to a tweet from Microsoft. Before leaving the interview, we remind you that on the pages of Everyeye there is a long series of insights on God of War.