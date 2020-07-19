God of War coming to PC in August: the rumor appears, but will it be true?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The arrival of Death Stranding on PC and the imminent release of Horizon Zero Dawn have opened the doors to a new era for the great Sony house exclusives. Many believe that these two are not isolated cases, and that other first-party titles may arrive on the PC in the future.

A rumor has been circulating the net for several hours that also God of War would be arriving on PC, even earlier than we might expect, that is in August. It was fueled by an exchange of jokes between content creator Rand Al Thor and Jez Corden, a well-known Windows Central pen, during a recent podcast aired on YouTube Gaming.

First a necessary premise: earlier this month, Corden has written that Horizon Zero Dawn "will not be the last PlayStation exclusive to arrive on PC", giving the impression of knowing something that we don't know. For this reason, when Rand Al Thor spoke the words during the broadcast "God of War is coming to PC in August"by masking them with a fake cough and making the good Jez laugh (which he has not confirmed or denied), the listeners' antennas have inevitably straightened up. A topic on Reddit with speculation has also been opened.

But is it really so? Will God of War really arrive on PC in August? In our opinion, this is very unlikely to happen so soon. Listening well to the podcast, it is clear that the two were talking about the pre-show of the Xbox Series X games event with Geoff Keighley, and that Rand Al Thor, while trying to snatch predictions about Jez Corden, took him in around asking if he knows anything big at the level of "God of War on PC in August". You can also listen to the exchange of jokes in the opening video.

It was not, therefore, a revelation, but a joke. Not surprisingly, the topic on Reddit has already been closed by moderators since the rumor was deemed false. Also, in very recent times Rand al Thor has admitted to don't be an insider.

Ultimately, we are not saying that God of War will never arrive on PC. We don't know Sony's strategies, and the Japanese company has already surprised us on several occasions. However, we believe it is highly unlikely that the debut could take place so soon, in August and without any announcement to anticipate it by several months, as happened with Death Stranding and Horizon Zero Dawn. Incidentally, Guerrilla Games' open world will be released in August (day 7), and we strongly doubt that two exclusives of this caliber can arrive on PC in just one month.