God of War: Bar-El Studio recreated Mimir's head in animatronic!

The boys of Santa Monica Studio shared with their followers on Twitter the most recent work by Bar-El Studio, a team specializing in animatronics, as well as in the creation of special effects and stage prostheses.

As you can see in the presentation video attached at the bottom of this news, Bar-El Studio has made a very accurate one animatronic reproduction of the head of Mimir – the wisest and most intelligent man of the nine realms – that Kratos brings with him for a large part of his adventure in God of War (2018). The works started last summer, and as easily imaginable they required a lot of effort: scrolling through the Bar-El Studio Instagram page you can relive the salient phases of the construction of Mimir's head, from the design to the 3D molding of the main components, up to the realization of realistic skin and internal mechanisms that regulate facial and eye movements.

Let us know what you think in the comments! We remind you that God of War is available exclusively on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro. Recently, the director Cory Barlog said that he would like to tell about the meeting between Kratos and Faye. A player also managed to complete God of War in New Game + mode without ever getting hit: he needed 1,400 attempts!