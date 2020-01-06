God of War, art director of the PS4 game pays homage to Star Fox with a hyperrealistic Fox McCloud

Share it:

Rafael Grassetti, art director of God of War, had already proven in the past to be a real fan of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. During 2019, the artist had in fact dedicated several creations to the well-known Nintendo fighting game.

In particular, on your profile InstagramOver time, realistic portraits of Pokémon and other characters from the great N had become part of the roster of the exclusive Nintendo Switch. With the beginning of 2020, Rafael Grassetti has again dedicated himself to the universe of the Kyoto House, creating a further creation. Maintaining its traditional hyper-realistic style, the art director of God of War has chosen to pay homage to the series Star Fox, giving shape to its own version of Fox McCloud.

In sharing the work on social networks, the artist said he was a big fan of the franchise Nintendo, in particular to the chapter of Star Fox appeared on Nintendo 64. If you are curious to see the final result, you can find it attached to the Tweet available directly at the bottom of this news: what do you think?

During 2018, Fox McCloud starred in a series of aisle voices that wanted the character ready to return to a rumored Star Fox Grand Prix in production at Retro Studios.