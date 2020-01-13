God of War art director imagines Star Fox characters realistically

Share it:

A few days ago, Raf Grassetti, art director of the last God of War of Santa Monica Studio, shook the internet by drawing Dragon Ball characters with a realistic look. Now he has decided to repeat the play with the protagonists of the legendary franchise Star fox from Nintendo.

This is the group image I shared with Fox McCloud, Slippy Toad, Falco, Wolf and Peppy Hare, although on his Instagram profile he has an individual illustration for each of them. Also there you can see the Dragon Ball desasaplands that we mentioned before and many other works of the artist.

"Star Fox was very important in my introduction to video games and I am very happy to have been able to create my own version of his characters. I hope you like it and that these images return you to those memories that make some of you happy. The video games are awesome".

