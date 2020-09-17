God of War 2 is reality: the Ragnarok will hit PS5 in 2021!

With a very fast pace, the new PlayStation 5 Showcase has brought with it a large number of confirmations, including the presentation of the highly anticipated God of War 2!

The teasers published by Cory Barlog finally turned out to be real clues in the direction of an announcement. Clearly connected to the narrative sector of the God of War for PlayStation 4, the short teaser proposed to us by Sony e Santa Monica anticipates the return of Kratos e Atreus. It is not certain what awaits the players in this new Nordic videogame epic, but it will be good not to be caught unprepared: the Ragnarok is coming!

The wait to be able to test the game with your hand, or simply to find out more, should also not be too long: God of War 2 will arrive in 2021 its PlayStation 5!