God of War 2 could be in development according to a motion capture actress

Nor would it be something so strange, considering that almost two years have passed since the launch of God of war for PS4. And much less considering the great success it has reaped since then. But it is always good news that something really happens. While we are not facing an official confirmation, it is the closest we have had to it. To be exact, a motion capture actress who has already worked on the 2018 game has confirmed that the suit is re-sheathed.

Thus, Santa Monica Studio's narrative cheerleader, Kim Newman, posted a photo on Twitter (us via Gamesradar) in a full-motion capture suit, which could mean that the sequel to God of War, which has been rumored for For a long time, it could already be in the production phase.

In addition, it is difficult to think that it could be another game. Especially when, last year, Santa Monica published job listings in which a combat animator was sought with "knowledge of God of War (2018).". And the same with other jobs, such as a "character artist". On the other hand, although some of the offers seem to suggest that the game will be for PS5, some quote PS4 verbatim. We should not rule out an intergenerational game. Below you can see Kim Newman's tweet.

In short, although nothing official about the game has been revealed so far, there are many indications that Santa Monica will develop the sequel. And today, it could be a clue very close to a possible announcement by Sony.

Anyway, we can not rule out that the developer is working on a new IP, since Newman could also play a completely new character. We will be attentive to future leaks and information that arrives in the future.