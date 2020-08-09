God of War 2: Cory Barlog talked about the technological possibilities of PlayStation 5

Share it:

In a recent interview Cory Barlog spoke of the arrival of the new one PlayStation 5, throwing some hints on what that might mean, in technological terms, for the sequel to God of War.

Cory Barlog was interviewed in Animal Crossing (yes, you got it right) by Gary Whitta, co-author of Star Wars: Rogue One. The game director of God of War he was obviously very cautious about the work in progress at Santa Monica Studio and yet he released some interesting statements on the arrival of PlayStation 5 and on the technological innovations that will accompany it: "For me the SSD is great. I'm impatient and don't like loading times. In this series we have made great strides, since the days of PS2, trying to hide any type of loading. So you never have that artifice that alienates you from the game. We let the menus, updates and stuff do that. There are really great things that I think we will be able to do".

Barlog then spoke of the general climate around PS5 and the expectations of fans: "I think we will have interesting surprises from different studies"to then continue"It may be a couple of years before they really start seeing magic but I think they will be able to accomplish anything with this hardware".

In short, the confidence in the possibilities offered by PlayStation 5 seems to be very high. Recently, however, Cory Barlog has denied the imminent arrival of God of War 2 on PlayStation 5.