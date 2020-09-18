God of War 2: Christopher Judge celebrates the return of Kratos on PS5

Christopher Judge is the voice actor for Kratos in God of War and could only be thrilled with the announcement of God of War Ragnarok for PlayStation 5, due out in 2021. The enthusiasm is palpable even in the last Tweets of the voice actor.

To celebrate the reveal di God of War II (working title), Judge has released two short clips, in the first we see him busy in front of a microphone recording the now iconic term “Boy“(used by Kratos to refer to Atreus). In the second video Christopher shows an action figure of Kratos and his smiling face as he utters the slogan Black Lives Matter.

Social activities that therefore confirm the return of Christopher Judge as (or rather, in the vocal cords) of Kratos in God of War Ragnarok, coming next year. Unfortunately there are still no details on the project, presented during the PS5 showcase in September with a teaser that only shows a generic logo and the launch window, set for 2021.

God of War 2 will be a PS5 exclusive according to analysts, the game should not be released on PlayStation 4, but Sony has not yet clarified about it. And are you happy for the return of God of War? Let us know in the space below dedicated to comments.