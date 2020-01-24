‘God is a woman and her name is Petrunya’ according to her director

Share it:

On January 19, 2014, a woman jumped into a river in Macedonia to take a cross that, according to the country's tradition, would bring her a year of happiness. The problem? That only men are allowed to participate. The scandal that followed at the time revealed that the Balkan area still has outstanding accounts with equality. “Progress depends on brave women who did the impossible to define their own rules”assures Teona Strugar Mitevska, which uses this historical anecdote in your country to shape ‘God is a woman and her name is Petrunya’, a film about the need to risk – to "jump" – to change things.

Against patriarchy

What most angered the Macedonian filmmaker of that controversy was the void that remained after the controversy. "There was no reflection in society or in the media, just laughs", Explain. "That's why we decided to make the film, to start a conversation about what it means to be a woman in a Balkan society and break the rules of the religious order", continues Strugar, who denounces the excessive weight of religion while creating his own version of the cross with his protagonist, played by Zorica Nusheva. "It is pushed, shaken and, even so, resists stoically to bring justice around it: it is the ideal of what we should be", justifies, and relates this oppressive system with another also notorious in the Macedonian society: the patriarchy. "He is imprisoning us, both women and men, who have no chance of defining themselves other than from force and violence.", declares. His is not a battle of men against women (or vice versa), but against intolerance.

Run away or fight

Strugar left Macedonia when he was 17 years old. “I don't come from a privileged family, so I worked hard to get a scholarship and go abroad”, account, “Fed up with a system with too much corruption and nepotism, where the true value of people is not appreciated”. However, after the first reactions of the film at the last Berlin Festival, he decided to return to his homeland in June. “Now I am strong enough not to feel frustrated; I feel that I have the space and the power for my opinion to be heard ”, confess. “If we continue to allow the strong to decide for us, we will never be free”, defends the filmmaker, who has decided to stop running from problems to, instead, fight to solve them.