Goblin's Crown, the exterminator of Goblin is back in a new trailer

The exterminator of Goblin is still thirsty for blood and has every intention of continuing to eradicate these creatures from the face of the earth even in the new special episode entitled Goblin's Crown. A taste of death and fighting can be savored in the new promotional trailer.

Just a month to go before the release of the special episode of Goblin's Slayer, set for its debut on next February 1st in Japan. Two weeks after the debut, the official website has released a new clip of the episode, the same that you can admire at the top of the page. From the duration of almost two minutes, it will be possible to take a look at the new project of the Study White Fox, which promises an interesting war between the exterminator of Goblin and the monsters themselves.

In this regard, we remind you that Goblin's Slayer is also available in Italy on the free and legal portal VVVVID, with a local success that guaranteed more than 2 million 200 thousand views in just 12 episodes in the first season of the anime. Directed by Takaharu Ozaki, the special episode is in OAV format, with an overall estimated duration of just under an hour.

It is not certain if a second season of the anime will be announced at the end of the screening, but we will keep you updated if news about the future of the franchise emerge. And you, however, what expectations do you have for this episode? You are interested? Let us know with a comment in the space provided below.