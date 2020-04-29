Entertainment

Goblin Slayer: here are the protagonists in all their glory in the posters of Goblin's Crown

April 29, 2020
Maria Rivera
Goblin Slayer when it was released in 2018 it quickly reached fame through a sensational debut, presenting from the first episode a very controversial scene. Despite this, he consecrated himself as one of the most popular anime of the year and many fans expected an announcement of an upcoming animated second season.

Unfortunately in the animation studio plans White Fox, already head of the adaptation of the first season, there was no upcoming release in mind, if not an OVA called Goblin Slayer Goblin's Crown released a few months ago in Japanese cinemas. Waiting to understand if the series will return, together with the release dates for the Home Video edition, two beautiful have been distributed Key Visual taken from the special episode in which we can see a beautiful Onna Shinkan with the Goblin Slayer and Noble Fencer, protagonist of the events related to the episode Goblin's Crown.

The film OVA whose distribution is still unpublished outside the Land of the Rising Sun, covers the events of the fifth light novel entitled Goblin's Crown. The story sees Goblin Slayer and his party go in search of a missing young noblewoman. This journey will lead them to discover a goblin nest hidden inside an ancient dwarven fortress and what will probably be the most difficult enemy ever encountered so far, a goblin as strong as it is intelligent that will put our hunter to the test.

READ:  Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: the film has been postponed for Coronavirus

If you are interested here you can find our review of the first season of Goblin Slayer. We remind you that on April 30 the second and last OVA of Re: zero arrives on Crunchyroll, the new release of White Fox pending the second season coming in July.

