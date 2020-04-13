Gobert admits the tension with Mitchell: "It took me a while to calm down"

Share it:

The French center Rudy gobert, from the Utah Jazz, the first player to test positive for coronavirus within professional sports in the United States, he declared this Sunday that he had no problem with his partner, the guard Donovan Mitchell.

Gobert played down the apparent friction between him and Mitchell, who also tested positive for the coronavirus, although his condition was asymptomatic. The French center said they recently spoke for the first time since they both tested positive for the coronavirus and forced the suspension of the entire competition in the NBA and also in the rest of professional and university sports in the United States.

"It's true that we didn't talk for a while after this, but we did talk a few days ago," Gobert said in a video post on Instagram Live. "We are both ready to go out there and try to win a championship with our team," he added.

Reproaching a partner

Mitchell, who after Gobert also tested positive, he felt upset for Gobert's careless behavior before the French international center knew he had been infected.

Gobert apologized for not take the threat seriously of the coronavirus and potentially expose another in an Instagram post hours after Mitchell received the results of his positive test.

On Sunday, Gobert said, "It is not about not being professional. Everyone has different relationships, you are never perfect. People who are married are never perfect. So you and my teammates are far from perfect. But at the end of the day, we both want the same. We are adult men and we will do whatever it takes to win. "

Since the season suspension, Mitchell's only public comments about her relationship with Gobert have come during a March 16 appearance on the show. Good morning america of the national television network ABC.

"To be honest, it took me a while to calm down and I read what he said and I heard what he said, "Mitchell said when presenter Robin Roberts asked him if he had been in contact with Gobert." I'm glad he's okay, I'm glad he's okay. I'm really happy, to be honest, that it was not all (the team, which suffered an infection). "

"There is no fight"

Gobert, who said he received threats of death in the days following his positive test, he reiterated that any problems between Mitchell and him had been exaggerated. "There is no fight," Gobert reiterated. "Now it is about thousands of people who die every day, and what we can do to help and bring something positive. That is what I am focusing on now."

Gobert has already sent several videos in which he first has asked for forgiveness for the initial behavior he had in relation to the coronavirus pandemic and later to ask people to take it seriously and comply with everything that the medical and government authorities have established.

In addition, he also made a individual donation of $ 500,000 (457,000 euros) in aid to health institutions in the state of Utah and France.