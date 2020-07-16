Goals, historical signings and surprising triumphs: this was the round week for Mexican soccer abroad

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

This week was spectacular for Mexican soccer abroad (Collage: Twitter @Wolves; @KentiRobles; @NSSCNapoli)

This week was spectacular for him Mexican soccer abroad. Athletes shone for their skills on the court, as well as great news that opens doors for Aztec football.

The day began with Leganés triumph 1-0 at Valencia. Those led by Javier Aguirre They achieved a surprising victory, which gave them a breath of fresh air to stay alive in the fight of the descent.

Now, the Basque cucumbers will have to find another victory in front of Athletic de Bilbao this Thursday. In addition, they must expect that Alavés or Celta de Vigo do not add points to extend the fight until the last day of the season.

The Basque pepineros got a surprise victory against Valencia (Photo: Leganés)

Then came the news of the week. The Mexican defender, Kenti Robles, signed for Real Madrid Women's, which for the first time will have a representative of women in the Iberdrola League.

The multi-champion He started his career at age 14 in Spain. He has gone through clubs such as Espanyol, Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid, getting at least one title in each team, in addition to several individual awards such as the EFE or Marca award.

The great performances started in the tournament MLS is Back. Although the Sporting Kansas City lost 1-2 in their first match, Alan Pulido stood out for an extraordinary play that ended in a goal.

The Mexican striker received a ball in the middle of the field. Without hesitation, he released a pass of first intention so that his teammate Khiry Shelton surpassed the rival defense and scored the goal against Minnesota United.

Mexican team celebrated the arrival of Kenti Robles at Real Madrid (Photo: Twitter / @miseleccionmx)

At the same time, Rodolfo Pizarro shone with a target with the Inter Miami. Despite his score, he couldn't stop his team from falling to the Philadelphia Union, who is almost qualified for the next phase of the tournament.

After a great collective play in midfield, the midfielder received the ball into the box. Seeing little space to define, he dribbled to the defenders until he found a loophole to place his shot to the nets.

The good performances in the United States ended with Javier “Chicharito” Hernández, not counting that the Galaxy also lost 1-2 against Portland Timbers. Although he missed a penalty, the striker overcame and managed to claim with a goal with the seal of the house.

Rodolfo Pizarro shone with a target with Inter Miami (Photo: Peter Casey / USA TODAY Sports)

Known for his great goalscoring nose, Javier stood out in an extraordinary way within the area. Seeing the movement, his teammate sent a low center so that Chicharito only had to push the ball under the three sticks.

Returning to Europe, Hirving "Chucky" Lozano returned to ownership with the Napoli. After versions of a discontent with the strategist Gennaro Gattuso, the winger is becoming more established in the Italian club.

Lozano played the first 61 minutes, where Naples continued with the sale for the goal of Kostas Manolas. However, the Bologna He took advantage of an oversight and put the final tie of the encounter with the goal of Rodrigo Palacio.

The activity ended with a great goal from Raúl Jiménez, Wolverhampton forward (Photo: Jason Cairnduff / Reuters)

The activity ended with a great goal from Raúl Jiménez, front of Wolverhampton. Thus, the Mexican Wolf scores 17 goals in the current season of the Premier League, matching the campaigns of Javier Hernández and Luis García when they played in Europe and Lozano's when he played for PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands.

Despite Jiménez's goal, the Wolves tied at one goal with Burnley. With two days to go before the season ends, the Lobos continue to dream of entering the Champions League, although they compete against Leicester City and Manchester United for fourth place in the table.

MORE ABOUT OTHER TOPICS

In a game full of goals, Juventus draw against Sassuolo and Serie A is still open

The footballer ignored in Barcelona for whom three Premier League clubs bid

Zidane's anger at a journalist when asked about Gareth Bale's controversial absences

The five-change-per-match rule will run through 2021 in world soccer