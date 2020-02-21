Goal achieved for Boruto? Chapter 43 may have marked the turning point

Share it:

More than a year has passed since Kawaki joined the Uzumaki family. The boy surely upset the balance of the leading family of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, creating several problems in particular with the older son, Boruto. But the final chapters of the opera forced a turning point for all the characters.

KawakiBoruto, Sarada and Mitsuki threw themselves into the rescue of the Hokage after it was sealed during the clash with Jigen. Thanks to the powers of Kawaki and Boruto, united together, Naruto was pulled out of the jar where he was stuck. This means that the mission of the genin group of the Leaf Village has been successfully completed, considering also that there are no more enemies able to stand up to them after the end of Boro.

Also, Koji Kasshin seems to have a fight with Jigen which will inevitably not allow Kara's chief to return to recover Naruto. So if initially you could think of a mission failure, the Boruto chapter 43: Naruto Next Generations marked a turning point in the work, bringing it back on less harmful tracks, despite the return of Momoshiki.

However, the last word is not yet said since in Kara there are several members still unknown and who may have lurked nearby. How do you think the work written by Ukyo Kodachi and designed by Mikio Ikemoto will evolve from this point on?