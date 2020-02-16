Go Mexico! Sofía Aragón goes to the top 5 of the finalists of Miss Universe 2019

The most beautiful woman in Mexico, Sofia Aragon He went on to the round where only the five finalist contestants are chosen who will be able to obtain the crown of the contest and become Miss Universe 2019.

The native of Jalisco, puts the name of Mexico high by parading down the most famous catwalk in the world and competing against other talented and beautiful women.

From the beginning of the contest, the participants of U.S, Puerto Rico and Indonesia they are profiled as the favorites of Thursdays and the public.

However, the Mexican has been confident and confident in her responses during the beauty pageant. Now what Sofia Aragon He went to the top 5, his chances of becoming the crown are great.

It would be the third Mexican to win miss Universe.