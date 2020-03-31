Go is going to catch a Legendary Pokémon? A rumor anticipates the next episodes

Share it:

The last episodes of the Pokémon they are leaving fans in suspense, thanks to an intriguing and passionate story. The trailer for the 20th episode also seems to confirm a series of extremely interesting rumors which, if truthful, could make the anime even more satisfying.

To report the leaks of the contents of the next episodes was a user on 4chan, a famous forum appreciated for anonymity content, which through a post immediately attracted the attention of the fans. In fact, the published post, dating back to March 22, is prior to the latest Pokémon trailer released on the net that anticipates the return of Lugia. In any case, what we are about to tell you are still rumors and, therefore, should be taken with due precautions.

"-The 2-on-2 battle between Ash and Pisces, the latter from Kuchiba City, begins. It is the start of the Pokémon World Championship !;

-A episode entirely focused on the Rocket team … Ditto wants to become an actor?!;

-A battle against Lugia will start soon. A fierce fight between Golurk and Lugia! Will Go catch him?

-Ash loses against Mio City coach Takeru. After that, an unofficial training match begins with Shirona: Dragonite vs Garchomp. Shirona gives Ash a mysterious egg;

-Ash and Go prepare to travel to the Kalos Region to investigate the phenomenon of Mega Evolution together with Professor Sakuragi; "

And you, however, what do you think of these leaks leaked on the net, do you consider them reliable? Let us know, as usual, with a comment below.