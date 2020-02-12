Entertainment

Go back to the moon? Dr. Stone's Senku is running as an astronaut for NASA

February 12, 2020
Maria Rivera
The natural satellite of the Earth, inspiring muse of poets and faithful companion of our Planet, has always been a destination sought after by the scientific and technological sector. Obviously, to return to the moon, astronauts are needed and who more than Senku, the protagonist of Dr. Stone, is it ideal for taking part in the Artemis Project?

Space missions do not simply have a mere scientific or discovery value of what surrounds us, but they have value above all in the technological sector. Progress triggered by NASA in competition with Russia, which culminated in the Apollo 11 moon landing, it allowed the birth of those processors and technological models that are part of everyone's life today.

In this regard, the US giant has already started looking for new astronauts for the Artemis project, inviting interested parties to participate in the selection procedures. The official Twitter profile of Dr. Stone took the leap to offer NASA its protagonist, the brilliant Senku. Also in response to the chirping of the aerospace agency, it is possible to note how hundreds of fans have proposed the engagement of characters related to the world imagined by Riichiro Inagaki is Boichi.

The hilarious response of the official profile of Dr. Stone has received a huge appreciation from fans, who have found in Senku a bizarre but perfect astronaut for a very important space mission. And you, instead, what do you think of this ironic proposal? Let us know with a comment below.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

