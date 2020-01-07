"Glorifying the narco is disgusting": US Senate demands cancellation of reality where Emma Coronel appears

Share it:

Senator John Kennedy asked to cancel and get out of the air ‘Crew Poster’; reality where Joaquín's wife ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán appears.

Senator John Kennedy's office published a letter last month asking VH1 to cancel “Cartel crew".

The program follows the trips of relatives of cartel members who "set out to live legitimate lives and make names outside the world of drugs."

The Louisiana Republican learned about the show, which now airs its second season, a week before a meeting with Jim Carroll, director of the U.S. Office of National Drug Control Policy.

"The entire premise of the program is disturbing, as it glorifies drug cartels and those who live in luxury and wealth because of the criminal activities that these groups carry out."

Senator Kennedy was worried because “young people from Louisiana and across the country will see this show and believe that crime is profitable"

Kennedy did not like the appearance of Emma Colonel

The senator made the request after learning that the program would add Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of drug trafficker Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán, to her cast, which "aroused" her concern:

Glorifying drug trafficking and posters is not only bad, it's disgusting. ”

Glorifying drug trafficking & cartels isn't just wrong, it's sickening. VH1 cast El Chapo’s wife, Emma Coronel Aispuro, on a show called Cartel Crew. She’s married to an absolute monster who was the world's 2nd most wanted fugitive behind bin Laden. @ VH1 needs to cancel this show pic.twitter.com/XYDk3Pl0BQ – John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) November 14, 2019

And I add "Louisiana is an important drug broker. People who enjoy the spoils of lethal drug trafficking across the United States should not be glorified on a television show.".

With information from Roll Call.

