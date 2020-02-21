Gloria Trevi's photography networks explode with J Balvin

Share it:

Social networks explode after Mexican singer Gloria Trevi shared a photo with the famous Colombian singer J Balvin, as her fans require her to do a collaboration with him soon.

The interpreter of historical subjects like "The count of the damages" and "The Pope without Cátsup", shared in her official Instagram account a photograph where she appears accompanied by J Balvin and wrote in the description that one of the things that she loves It is reuniting with friends.

Given these words of Gloria, his fans did not miss the opportunity to ask him to please collaborate on a topic with the Colombian interpreter, since doing so would achieve great success, worthy of the talent of both.

It would be great a duet !!! Think about it, "" And when a duet if they are such friends ?? "," Duet, duet, duet, "" Beautiful throw a duet together, "they exclaimed in the comments section.

In addition, they did not miss the moment to, as usual, flatter the beauty of Trevi and his great figure, something he has managed to maintain thanks to the arduous exercise he does daily and the healthy diets he follows frequently.

It is worth mentioning that currently the two celebrities are at the top of their careers, Gloria with a great success deserved for years and touring different countries with her "Goddess of the night tour", where she promotes her new record material with the same name.

YJ Balvin with few years of experience has positioned himself as the favorite reggaeton of many, with great successes such as "My People", "The song", "Beautiful", "X", "With height", "Oh come on", " 6AM "and" Ginza ", just to mention a few.