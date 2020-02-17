Gloria Trevi wins new instance in legal battle against Pati Chapoy

Share it:

Gloria Trevi, singer of musical successes like Dressed in Sugar, Old Shoes and Five Minutes, returns to win a new instance in the legal battle she has with journalist Pati Chapoy.

In an interview with the television program Drop the soup, Gloria Trevi shares that she flies to win a libel suit to Pati Chapoy.

I have learned to be very patient and it has been a long struggle; another instance has already been won, "says Gloria Trevi excited.

According to an interview for Loose the soup, the singer maintains the legal process against the driver of ‘Ventaneando’, after she and her television station, TV Azteca, were sued for defamation almost ten years ago in Texas.

It has been a long struggle and another instance has already been won, but they will surely continue appealing, but the truth is that I learned to have a lot of patience, ”said the singer upon arrival in Mexico City.









Gloria Trevi and Pati Chapoy have been facing problems for about 20 years and their case has reached international courts and the day it is solved is far away.

In those years, Trevi refused to sign an exclusive contract with Televisión Azteca and that is why the journalist began a scandal against her.

Pati accused Gloria, among other things, of having links to organized crime, corruption of minors and sexual abuse, and Sergio Andrade, who was Gloria's representative and romantic partner, was also involved in the aforementioned.

In those years, Karina Yapor and Aline Hernández accused Gloria Trevi and Sergio Andrade of corruption of minors and Chapoy would take the opportunity to investigate the case and "sink" the Trevi further.

Trevi and Andrade were arrested in 2000, and in the absence of evidence, they were released. She spent almost five years in prison and left, without showing her guilt.

Gloria Trevi resumed her career and achieved success again and at the same time filed a lawsuit against Pati Chapoy and Televisión Azteca, for defamation.

The singer of other songs such as Five minutes and Open bitches has said in several interviews that she does not want revenge, she only wants a public apology from Chapoy and Televisión Azteca, also economically recover everything she lost.









In various interviews offered to journalists such as Gustavo Adolfo Infante, Trevi has said that she feels like a defender of freedom of expression.

With this demand I sought at the beginning to defend myself, also to my family, the instances have been running out and a jury will decide what should be compensated.

I do not see the amount of money that the years of life that were taken from me return. I'm not looking for revenge! I put everything in the hands of God and in the hands of a jury who will watch videos and things as they are. "







