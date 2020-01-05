Gloria Trevi will not have a bioserie; did not reach an agreement with Televisa

Share it:

Although Gloria Trevi fans were impatient for information about their bioseries, they were disappointed after the show host Flor Rubio will reveal that the project was canceled.

This expected project would be under the direction of Carla Estrada and had previously been announced as a Televisa production, however, the journalist reported that the project did not materialize because the singer and the television did not reach an agreement.

According to Flor Rubio, the cancellation arose after they reported that what would be shown in the series would be situations already told in other formats, in addition, the economic issue also had a lot to do.

This news falls like a bomb to the faithful fans of the interpreter of You did not want to hurt me, since they had already made a great expectation about the bioserie and Carla Estrada had assured that it was already a fact that would be carried out, although production plans have not yet started.

Yes there have been talks with Gloria for a long time. Years ago we were sharing ideas, but you can hardly specify the times, the interests of the people, so I just need to wait for Televisa to close that deal and start, "Carla Estrada had revealed.

Now it will only be a matter of time to know the opinions of the two great women of the industry, because neither has spoken to affirm or deny this news given by Flor Rubio.

Although the production was allegedly canceled, this does not close the doors to future projects where the life of the singer is related, since not only Carla Estrada and Televisa were interested in telling the life of the singer in series format, as other companies also walk behind it to make their proposals.