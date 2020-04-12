Gloria Trevi celebrates Gloria's Saturday with her mother with healthy distance

Share it:

The Mexican singer Gloria Trevi shared an emotional video on Instagram with her mother Gloria Ruiz to show her followers that she celebrated Gloria's Saturday and also the day of her saint.

In the publication, he added that, despite the crisis, he celebrated the day of his saint next to his mother, but keeping his healthy distance, which is used to protect himself from the coronavirus and avoid infections.

In this video, both women are shown hugging each other at a long distance, since in this way they would avoid getting the new virus and especially the health of their mother, since being an older person is more risky for their health.

"In the crisis there is the Opportunity … to know what a hug is worth! I miss the contact of so many I love! So we congratulate ourselves x our saint," wrote Gloria in the video, which reached more than 281 thousand views.

Gloria's followers immediately reacted to this video and the action of both women, highlighting with great feeling that these were difficult times for all, but with patience and responsibility they will be able to get out of this.

"I really wanted to cry", "I send you a hug from MEXICO with much affection. I adore you, my dear", "Ayy how cute, there is nothing like the love of a mother even if it is at a distance", "Soon we all we will be able to embrace, I have faith that if ", it is read between the comments.