Gloria Trevi, attacked in networks for her way of walking in Fashion Week

New York.- The Fashion Week in New York began and with it seven consecutive days of pure fashion where designers from all continents and large luxury brands present the collections that anticipate the trends of autumn winter 2020-2021.

The show attracted a handful of young Hollywood celebrities, including Dominican singer Natti Natasha, "Liv and Maddie" actress Dove Cameron and "Girls" star Zosia Mamet.

The designers David and Phillipe Blond, wanted to include Gloria on their catwalk, where the singer wore a fitted white corset and platforms, while walking with a beautiful smile characteristic of her.

However, the netizens did not like their participation in the catwalk very much, since according to their taste they lacked attitude, so it was heavily criticized in social networks.

One of the strongest criticisms was that of designer and driver Gerard Cortez, who in his official Twitter account made a publication referring to Gloria's way of walking during the catwalk.

This is how Gloria Trevi paraded in New York Fashion Week for The Blonds. That cool but his walk does not match anything with his songs so “I am the best, the most, the great, everyone looks at me, open bitches that I arrived …

Although it should be noted that Gloria Trevi is one of the most beloved singers in Mexico, so many of her fans who defended her from negative comments about her participation, in addition to congratulating her for being in one of the most important events worldwide Fashion.

In the fashion week, around 308 firms, such as a Michael Kors, Oscar de la Renta or Carolina Herrera present their proposals in the capital of the world.